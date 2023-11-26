The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels score an average of 69.3 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles give up.

North Carolina is 3-0 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

FGCU is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.

The Eagles average 18.6 more points per game (69.3) than the Tar Heels allow (50.7).

FGCU is 4-2 when scoring more than 50.7 points.

North Carolina has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.

The Eagles shoot 41.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Tar Heels allow defensively.

The Tar Heels shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Eagles allow.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Catherine Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Maddie Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

12.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Ajulu Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Schedule