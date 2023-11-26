The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 48% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Hokies allow to opponents.

In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.

The Owls score 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.

Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

This season, Virginia Tech has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 296th.

The Hokies' 81.3 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.5.

Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% on the road.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech scored 5.9 more points per game at home (77.2) than away (71.3).

In 2022-23, the Hokies conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (75.5).

Virginia Tech made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena 11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule