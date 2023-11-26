The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 48% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.
  • The Owls score 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.
  • Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
  • This season, Virginia Tech has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 296th.
  • The Hokies' 81.3 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.5.
  • Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% on the road.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Virginia Tech scored 5.9 more points per game at home (77.2) than away (71.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Hokies conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (75.5).
  • Virginia Tech made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wofford W 98-76 Cassell Coliseum
11/23/2023 Boise State W 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Iowa State W 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.