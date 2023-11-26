The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will welcome in the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies rank 272nd.

The Owls score 17.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Hokies give up (65.2).

Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies have shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

Virginia Tech has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 151st.

The Hokies score an average of 81.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow.

Virginia Tech is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Owls played better in home games last year, allowing 64.2 points per game, compared to 67.5 in road games.

Florida Atlantic made 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in road games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38% away from home.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.

At home, the Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).

Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech drained fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena 11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule