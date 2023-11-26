The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 48% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.
  • The Owls average 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.
  • Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Florida Atlantic put up 6.2 more points per game (82.1) than it did away from home (75.9).
  • The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 in away games.
  • Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% in away games.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

