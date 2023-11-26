How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 48% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Hokies allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.
- The Owls average 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.
- Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Florida Atlantic put up 6.2 more points per game (82.1) than it did away from home (75.9).
- The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 in away games.
- Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.