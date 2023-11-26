The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 48% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Hokies allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.

The Owls average 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.

Florida Atlantic is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Florida Atlantic put up 6.2 more points per game (82.1) than it did away from home (75.9).

The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 in away games.

Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% in away games.

