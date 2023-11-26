The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The matchup airs on ESPN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 151.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 149.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Owls' five games have gone over the point total.

Virginia Tech is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

Hokies games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (44th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.