The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will look to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 151.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 151.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

Owls games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

Virginia Tech has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Hokies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this year.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Bookmakers rate Florida Atlantic considerably higher (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (48th).

Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 With odds of +15000, Virginia Tech has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

