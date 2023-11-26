The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
  • Florida International has a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Owls are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 357th.
  • The Panthers put up 70 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 74.8 the Owls allow.
  • Florida International has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida International fared better in home games last season, scoring 78.1 points per game, compared to 66 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Panthers surrendered 74.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.8).
  • At home, Florida International made 0.9 more threes per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Akron L 77-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Marshall L 80-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Loyola Marymount L 61-60 John Gray Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Kennesaw State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 FGCU - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/2/2023 LIU - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.