The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

Florida International has a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Owls are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 357th.

The Panthers put up 70 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 74.8 the Owls allow.

Florida International has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida International fared better in home games last season, scoring 78.1 points per game, compared to 66 per game when playing on the road.

The Panthers surrendered 74.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.8).

At home, Florida International made 0.9 more threes per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule