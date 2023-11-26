How to Watch Florida International vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- Florida International has a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
- The Owls are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 357th.
- The Panthers put up 70 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 74.8 the Owls allow.
- Florida International has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 74.8 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida International fared better in home games last season, scoring 78.1 points per game, compared to 66 per game when playing on the road.
- The Panthers surrendered 74.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.8).
- At home, Florida International made 0.9 more threes per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Akron
|L 77-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Marshall
|L 80-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|L 61-60
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|LIU
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
