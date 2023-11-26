Florida International vs. William & Mary Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's contest at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Florida International Panthers (3-2) going head to head against the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on November 26. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 victory for Florida International, who are favored by our model.
The Panthers came out on top in their last matchup 88-59 against Bryant on Friday.
Florida International vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
Florida International vs. William & Mary Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida International 71, William & Mary 62
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- Florida International has one loss versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-64 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 248) on November 10
- 88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 298) on November 24
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 40.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Ajae Yoakum: 10.4 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Courtney Prenger: 8.6 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 100 3PT% (4-for-4)
- Maria Torres: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.9 FG%
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game (scoring 76 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball while allowing 60.8 per contest to rank 132nd in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential overall.
