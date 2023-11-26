Houston (6-4) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Jacksonville on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Jaguars favored by 1 point. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

This week's game that pits the Jaguars against the Texans is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Jaguars vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Jaguars have had the lead six times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Texans have had the lead two times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Jaguars have won the second quarter three times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering five points on average in the second quarter.

The Texans have lost the second quarter two times and won eight times in 10 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Texans have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Jaguars have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Texans have won the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Jaguars vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 10 games this season, the Jaguars have led after the first half seven times and have trailed after the first half three times.

The Texans have had the lead after the first half seven times (5-2 in those games) and have been losing after the first half three times (1-2) through 10 games this season.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, going 5-1 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 13.1 points on average in the second half.

Through 10 games this season, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

