Travis Etienne will lead the Jacksonville Jaguars into their battle versus the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Check out the top contributors in this matchup between the Jaguars and the Texans, and what player prop bets to ponder.

Sign up to bet on the Jaguars-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +500

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds

Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +850

Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Evan Engram - - 45.5 (-113) Travis Etienne - 67.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Zay Jones - - 30.5 (-113) Christian Kirk - - 60.5 (-113) Trevor Lawrence 255.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Calvin Ridley - - 59.5 (-113)

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Robert Woods - - 33.5 (-113) Dalton Schultz - - 43.5 (-113) Devin Singletary - 45.5 (-115) 10.5 (-113) Dameon Pierce - 27.5 (-113) - Nico Collins - - 59.5 (-113) C.J. Stroud 272.5 (-113) 5.5 (-113) - Tank Dell - - 65.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.