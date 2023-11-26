The Houston Texans (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars average 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 per contest the Texans surrender.

The Jaguars average just 3.8 fewer yards per game (334.1), than the Texans give up per outing (337.9).

This season, Jacksonville averages 108.7 yards per game on the ground, 12.2 more than Houston allows per contest (96.5).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Texans have forced (14).

Jaguars Away Performance

The Jaguars score 26.8 points per game in away games (3.8 more than overall) and concede 18.8 on the road (1.6 fewer than overall).

The Jaguars pick up more yards in away games (380.8 per game) than they do overall (334.1), and give up fewer in road games (334.0 per game) than overall (341.4).

On the road, the Jaguars accumulate more rushing yards (130.0 per game) than they do overall (108.7). They also give up fewer rushing yards on the road (69.0) than they do overall (87.0).

The Jaguars convert 38.9% of third downs in road games (3.8% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 24.1% of third downs away from home (9.7% less than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh W 20-10 CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco L 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee W 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC

