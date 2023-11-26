The Houston Texans (6-4) are an underdog (by just 1.5 points) as they try to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium. For this game, the over/under has been set at 48.5 points.

Before the Jaguars take on the Texans, check out their betting insights and trends. As the Texans ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Other Week 12 Odds

Jacksonville vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Insights

Jacksonville has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars are 5-1 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Five of Jacksonville's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Against the spread, Houston is 5-5-0 this year.

As 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Texans are 5-1 against the spread.

Of 10 Houston games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.