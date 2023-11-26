The Houston Texans (6-4) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium and will aim to build on a three-game winning streak.

As the Jaguars ready for this matchup against the Texans, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 1.5 47.5 -125 +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's games this season have had an average of 44.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread seven times over 10 games with a set spread.

The Jaguars are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Jacksonville has gone 5-1 (83.3%).

Houston Texans

The Texans have played four games this season that have had more than 47.5 combined points scored.

Houston's matchups this season have a 42.9-point average over/under, 4.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Texans have covered the spread five times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Texans have won four of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Houston has won four of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Jaguars vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 23.0 14 20.4 10 44.1 5 10 Texans 23.8 12 20.8 12 42.9 4 10

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Over its past three contests, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Jaguars are scoring 29.8 points per game in divisional contests, which is 2.6 more points per game than their overall season average (23.0 points per game). However, on defense, they are giving up more points per game in divisional games (23.0) compared to their overall season average (20.4).

The Jaguars have scored 26 more points than their opponents this season (2.6 per game), and the Texans have scored 30 more points than their opponents (3.0 per game).

Texans

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In the Texans' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

Offensively, the Texans are better in division games (28.5 points scored per game) than overall (23.8). But defensively they are worse (24.0 points allowed per game) than overall (20.8).

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by a total of 26 points this season (2.6 points per game), and the Texans have put up 30 more points than their opponents (3.0 per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 44.2 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24.5 24.0 ATS Record 7-3-0 3-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 42.3 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 22.6 24.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-0 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.