Jalen Suggs will hope to make a difference for the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Suggs, in his last time out, had 10 points in a 113-96 win over the Celtics.

In this piece we'll break down Suggs' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 13.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.2 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.2 PRA -- 19.2 20 PR -- 16.4 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Suggs's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Hornets

Suggs is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.4 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Hornets allow 121.6 points per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the league, conceding 27.4 assists per contest.

Conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Hornets are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Suggs vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 30 15 5 1 1 0 1 11/14/2022 30 2 4 7 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.