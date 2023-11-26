The LaLiga slate today, which includes CA Osasuna squaring off against Villarreal CF, is not one to miss.

Coverage of all LaLiga action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Villarreal CF vs CA Osasuna

CA Osasuna travels to match up with Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Villarreal CF (+115)

Villarreal CF (+115) Underdog: CA Osasuna (+225)

CA Osasuna (+225) Draw: (+235)

Watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC makes the trip to face Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Sociedad (-140)

Real Sociedad (-140) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+350)

Sevilla FC (+350) Draw: (+270)

Watch Cadiz CF vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid makes the trip to play Cadiz CF at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Madrid (-215)

Real Madrid (-215) Underdog: Cadiz CF (+475)

Cadiz CF (+475) Draw: (+350)

Watch Real Betis vs UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas travels to take on Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Betis (-145)

Real Betis (-145) Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+380)

UD Las Palmas (+380) Draw: (+270)

