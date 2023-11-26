The Orlando Magic (11-5) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) after victories in four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Hornets matchup.

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-6.5) 228.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-6.5) 227 -275 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Magic vs Hornets Additional Info

Magic vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +77 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 106.8 per outing (third in the league).

The Hornets have been outscored by 7.7 points per game (posting 113.9 points per game, 14th in league, while conceding 121.6 per outing, 25th in NBA) and have a -108 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 225.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 228.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Orlando is 13-3-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Magic and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +12500 +5000 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

