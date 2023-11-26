Magic vs. Hornets November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Southeast Division foes face one another when the Orlando Magic (5-4) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) at Amway Center, beginning on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.
Magic vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, BSSE
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner averages 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.3% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cole Anthony posts 19.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Paolo Banchero puts up 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs posts 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.0 block.
- Markelle Fultz averages 9.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
Hornets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are getting 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Gordon Hayward this season.
- P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Brandon Miller gives the Hornets 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Magic vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Hornets
|110.1
|Points Avg.
|116.1
|106.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.1%
|33.1%
|Three Point %
|30.3%
