Magic vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (11-5) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Amway Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.
Magic vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-6.5
|227.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- In six games this season, Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 combined points.
- The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 218.3, 9.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Magic are 13-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Orlando has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.
- Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Magic.
Magic vs Hornets Additional Info
|Magic vs Hornets Injury Report
|Magic vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Magic vs Hornets Prediction
|Magic vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Magic vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|6
|37.5%
|111.6
|225.5
|106.8
|228.4
|222.3
|Hornets
|11
|78.6%
|113.9
|225.5
|121.6
|228.4
|232.5
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- Five of Magic's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Orlando sports a better record against the spread (7-1-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-2-0).
- The Magic put up 111.6 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 121.6 the Hornets allow.
- Orlando has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 121.6 points.
Magic vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|13-3
|0-0
|6-10
|Hornets
|6-8
|3-3
|9-5
Magic vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Magic
|Hornets
|111.6
|113.9
|21
|14
|3-0
|5-6
|3-0
|5-6
|106.8
|121.6
|3
|25
|10-0
|2-1
|9-1
|1-2
