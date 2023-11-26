The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win run when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Buccaneers have also taken four games in a row.

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up an average of 58.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 49.5 the Hurricanes give up.

East Tennessee State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 49.5 points.

Miami (FL) is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.6 points.

The 71.8 points per game the Hurricanes average are 21.2 more points than the Buccaneers allow (50.6).

Miami (FL) has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 50.6 points.

East Tennessee State is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

The Hurricanes are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (34.6%).

The Buccaneers make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Schedule