The UCF Knights (4-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters are shooting 46.9% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 39.8% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • Stetson has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.
  • The Knights are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters rank 60th.
  • The Hatters put up just 4.6 more points per game (73.6) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (69.0).
  • Stetson is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Stetson scored 83.9 points per game last season, 12.0 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).
  • At home, the Hatters gave up 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Stetson drained fewer treys away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (38.0%) than at home (39.8%) too.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Houston L 79-48 Fertitta Center
11/20/2023 Milwaukee W 85-67 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Central Michigan W 71-61 Ocean Center
11/26/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
11/29/2023 Coastal Georgia - Edmunds Center
12/3/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center

