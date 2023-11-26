The UCF Knights (4-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson vs. UCF Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters are shooting 46.9% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 39.8% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Stetson has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.

The Knights are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters rank 60th.

The Hatters put up just 4.6 more points per game (73.6) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (69.0).

Stetson is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Stetson scored 83.9 points per game last season, 12.0 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).

At home, the Hatters gave up 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.8.

Beyond the arc, Stetson drained fewer treys away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (38.0%) than at home (39.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule