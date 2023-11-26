The UCF Knights (1-1) will meet the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. UCF Game Information

Stetson Top Players (2022-23)

Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCF Top Players (2022-23)

Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Darius Johnson: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Stetson vs. UCF Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCF Rank UCF AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 182nd 71.5 Points Scored 76.8 58th 48th 65.5 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.2 220th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 49th 8.7 3pt Made 10 9th 117th 13.8 Assists 13.8 117th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

