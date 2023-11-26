The UCF Knights (4-1) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Stetson vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -11.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hatters Betting Records & Stats

Stetson has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score over 136.5 points.

Stetson's games this year have had a 140-point total on average, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Stetson has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Stetson has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Hatters have played as an underdog of +525 or more once this season and lost that game.

Stetson has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Stetson vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 3 75% 77.2 150.8 69 135.4 141.5 Stetson 1 25% 73.6 150.8 66.4 135.4 144.5

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

The Hatters' 73.6 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 69 the Knights allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69 points, Stetson is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Stetson vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Stetson 3-1-0 1-0 1-3-0

Stetson vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Stetson 11-6 Home Record 9-3 5-7 Away Record 7-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

