The UCF Knights (4-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
  • In games UCF shoots better than 38.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Knights are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 51st.
  • The Knights record 77.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 66.4 the Hatters give up.
  • When UCF puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCF scored 77.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).
  • Defensively the Knights played worse at home last season, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.
  • UCF sunk 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 CSU Fullerton W 72-44 Addition Financial Arena
11/19/2023 South Dakota State W 83-80 Flagler Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Charlotte W 74-71 Flagler Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Stetson - Addition Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Lipscomb - Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 Jacksonville - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.