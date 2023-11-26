The UCF Knights (4-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

In games UCF shoots better than 38.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Knights are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 51st.

The Knights record 77.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 66.4 the Hatters give up.

When UCF puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF scored 77.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).

Defensively the Knights played worse at home last season, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.

UCF sunk 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Upcoming Schedule