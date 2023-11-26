UCF vs. Stetson November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (1-1) face the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UCF vs. Stetson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UCF Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Top Players (2022-23)
- Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stetson Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCF vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|182nd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|76.8
|58th
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|10.0
|9th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.