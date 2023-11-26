Will Zay Jones Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. All of Jones' stats can be found below.
In the passing game, Jones has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 98 yards on 12 receptions (8.2 per catch) and two TDs.
Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Jaguars.
Jaguars vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|22
|12
|98
|11
|2
|8.2
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|3
|23
|1
|Week 11
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
