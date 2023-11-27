Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 27?
In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Brandon Hagel to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- In nine of 21 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|17:26
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
Lightning vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
