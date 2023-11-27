Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 27?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brayden Point light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- Point has scored in seven of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Point has picked up six goals and seven assists on the power play.
- He has an 18.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|5
|3
|2
|18:03
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|20:02
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|24:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:13
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
Lightning vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
