Brayden Point and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Prop bets for Point are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brayden Point vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:17 per game on the ice, is -3.

Point has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 14 of 21 games this year, Point has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Point has an assist in 12 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Point's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Point going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 21 Games 2 29 Points 3 11 Goals 1 18 Assists 2

