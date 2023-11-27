Will Calvin de Haan Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 27?
Can we count on Calvin de Haan finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
de Haan stats and insights
- de Haan is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- de Haan has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
de Haan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
Lightning vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
