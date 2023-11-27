Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Collier County, Florida today? We have you covered here.
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seacrest Country Day School at Donahue Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Ave Maria, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Everglades City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Everglades City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
