For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Erik Cernak a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through 20 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Cernak has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Cernak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:08 Away W 4-2 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:27 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:49 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:17 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

