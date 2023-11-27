Player prop bet options for Cale Makar, Nikita Kucherov and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov has scored 15 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 20 assists (1.0 per game), contributing to the Tampa Bay offense with 35 total points (1.7 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 16.5%.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 24 2 4 6 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point has helped lead the offense for Tampa Bay this season with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 24 3 2 5 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Steven Stamkos has 23 points so far, including nine goals and 14 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 1 1 2 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 1 1 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Makar, who has scored 30 points in 20 games (five goals and 25 assists).

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1 at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 19 assists to total 26 points (1.3 per game).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 at Predators Nov. 20 0 2 2 7 at Stars Nov. 18 0 0 0 4

