Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Miami-Dade County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood Christian HS at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.