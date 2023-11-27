The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • Kucherov has scored in nine of 20 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated six goals and 12 assists.
  • He has a 16.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 6 2 4 20:30 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:08 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 22:36 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 25:02 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 4 2 2 22:38 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 5 1 4 21:04 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

