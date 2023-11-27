Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Pasco County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hernando Christian Academy at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Dade City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foundation Christian High School at Academy at the Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.