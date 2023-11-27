Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Sarasota County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

American Heritage High School - Plantation at Somerset Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27

7:30 PM ET on November 27 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Venice High School at Cardinal Mooney High School