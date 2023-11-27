On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Steven Stamkos going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In eight of 19 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.
  • He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:00 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:49 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:03 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:35 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:37 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:21 Away L 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.