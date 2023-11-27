Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche meet on Monday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Steven Stamkos vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 16:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Stamkos has a point in 15 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 13 of 19 games this year, Stamkos has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Stamkos' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

There is a 54.1% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 19 Games 2 23 Points 1 9 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

