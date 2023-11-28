Brandon Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. Does a wager on Hagel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brandon Hagel vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel has averaged 18:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in 14 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Hagel has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Hagel hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hagel has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hagel Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 2 22 Points 1 10 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

