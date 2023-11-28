Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Clay County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beaches Chapel School at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange Park High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.