Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hernando County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hernando County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springstead HS at Weeki Wachee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Weeki Wachee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lecanto High School at Central High School - Brooksville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy at the Lakes High School at Hernando Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
