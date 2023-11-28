Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hillsborough County, Florida has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freedom High School - Tampa at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newsome HS at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Plant City, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaither High School at Plant High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsborough High School at King High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bay High School at Spoto High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armwood High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Leto High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lennard High School at Riverview High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blake High School at T R Robinson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Strawberry Crest High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Dover, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Brandon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alonso High School at Sickles High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tampa Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.