Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Levy County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Levy County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Key School at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bronson Middle-High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Trenton, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.