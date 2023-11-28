High school basketball competition in Levy County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cedar Key School at St. Francis Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bronson Middle-High School at Trenton High School