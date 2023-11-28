Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 28?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Luke Glendening score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Glendening stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, Glendening has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Glendening has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Glendening recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:46
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:18
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|15:52
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.