The Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev included, will play the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Sergachev interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:24 per game on the ice, is -13.

Sergachev has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 22 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Sergachev has a point in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Sergachev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Sergachev hits the over on his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 2 15 Points 1 2 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.