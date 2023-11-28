Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Orange County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wekiva High School at Orlando Christian Prep HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
International Community School at Orangewood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Maitland, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East River High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Brantley High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Apopka, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
