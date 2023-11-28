Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Palm Beach County, Florida. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atlantic Chistian Academy at Glades Day High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Belle Glade, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
