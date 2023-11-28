The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Providence Friars (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Providence vs. Wagner Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • Providence is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 84th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 242nd.
  • The 74.7 points per game the Friars score are 13.1 more points than the Seahawks allow (61.6).
  • Providence is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Wagner Stats Insights

  • This season, Wagner has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 175th.
  • The Seahawks score an average of 63.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow.
  • Wagner has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.7 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence averaged 82.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Friars gave up 70.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.8.
  • Providence made 7.1 threes per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wagner scored 63.7 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (62.2).
  • The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (55.8 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Wagner drained fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (31.7%) as well.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Kansas State L 73-70 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/28/2023 Wagner - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

Wagner Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Rhode Island L 69-53 Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/18/2023 @ Seton Hall L 72-51 Prudential Center
11/25/2023 NJIT W 64-51 Spiro Sports Center
11/28/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/6/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex

