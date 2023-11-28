Can we expect Victor Hedman finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hedman stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

On the power play, Hedman has accumulated one goal and seven assists.

He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:08 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:57 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:31 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 24:13 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:22 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.