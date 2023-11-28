Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. If you're thinking about a bet on Hedman against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

Victor Hedman vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Hedman has averaged 24:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Hedman has a goal in four of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 22 games this season, Hedman has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 22 games this season, Hedman has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hedman's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Hedman has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 2 23 Points 3 4 Goals 0 19 Assists 3

